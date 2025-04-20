Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises about 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Landstar System worth $646,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

