Landing Point Financial Group LLC Takes $5.57 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after purchasing an additional 328,097 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,135,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,011,000 after buying an additional 873,970 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,558,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after buying an additional 1,655,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.