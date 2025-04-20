Landing Point Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 454 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $954.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $893.08. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.38.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

