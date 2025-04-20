Landing Point Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $5,247,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $561.21 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.56. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

