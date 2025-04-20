Landing Point Financial Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.