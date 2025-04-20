Landing Point Financial Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.
About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF
The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.
