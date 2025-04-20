Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.09 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

