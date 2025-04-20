Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 430 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $310.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average of $299.32. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

