Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $1.89 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Barclays lowered their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.