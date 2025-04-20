Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Enovis comprises 2.8% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned approximately 0.48% of Enovis worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ENOV opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.86. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

