Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

