Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 80,126 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,126 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.24% of UFP Industries worth $358,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

