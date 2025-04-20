Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 134,284 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,805,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,284 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $333,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.87.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

