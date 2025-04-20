Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $207.12 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $207,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after acquiring an additional 676,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,879,000 after acquiring an additional 563,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after purchasing an additional 494,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,379,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $201.78 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $394.42. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Citigroup began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

