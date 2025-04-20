Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,563,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,758 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.98% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $505,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

ZWS stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

