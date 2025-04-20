Johnson & Johnson Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Johnson & Johnson lowered its position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,455 shares during the quarter. BiomX accounts for approximately 0.0% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson & Johnson’s holdings in BiomX were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BiomX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. BiomX Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

