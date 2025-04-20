Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Johnson Controls International worth $472,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

