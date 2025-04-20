JBF Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JBF Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.