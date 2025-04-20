Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPXGY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.