Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of JPXGY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.08.
About Japan Exchange Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.