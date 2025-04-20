iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 353,189.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

