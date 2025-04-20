iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,771 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

