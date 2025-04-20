IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,606,291,000 after buying an additional 810,907 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $120.05 and a one year high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

