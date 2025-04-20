IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.0% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 212,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $31.34 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

