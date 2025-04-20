Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,328,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,828,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,058.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

