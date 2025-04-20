Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,328,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,828,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,058.3 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $31.10.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
