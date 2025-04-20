Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,417,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $75.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.