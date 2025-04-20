Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s 9th Largest Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $443.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.19. The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.