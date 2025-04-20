Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,574. The company has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $127.17.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

