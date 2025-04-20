Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,574. The company has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $127.17.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
