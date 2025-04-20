International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,507,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,979,000 after buying an additional 498,058 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 159,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

International Paper Stock Up 0.0 %

IP stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

