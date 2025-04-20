Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,705 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.5 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

