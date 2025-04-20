Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.5 %

BATS:BJUN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

