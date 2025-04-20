Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.7 %

IDCBY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.59. 355,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $242.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.08.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 billion.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

