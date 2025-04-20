Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of IMPUY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 264,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,706. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

