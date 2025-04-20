Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Impala Platinum Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of IMPUY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 264,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,706. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Impala Platinum
