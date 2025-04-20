ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in March

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 447,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

