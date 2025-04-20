Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 59.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 396,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,673. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

