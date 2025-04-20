Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $14.78 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Hiscox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

