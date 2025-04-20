Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $303.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

