Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 2,376,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,019. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 134,621 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

