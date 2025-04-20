Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,023 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $407,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Graco by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

