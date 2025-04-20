Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 0.41.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
