Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.90% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

