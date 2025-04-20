Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.0 days.

GVDBF stock remained flat at $4,356.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,325.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,497.81. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,294.45 and a 1-year high of $5,335.00.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

