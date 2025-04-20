GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217,096 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,203,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

