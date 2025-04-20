GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 165.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

