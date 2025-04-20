Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GELYY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

