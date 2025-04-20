Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of GELYY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $48.85.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.