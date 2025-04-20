Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,212,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 3,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.4 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.66.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
