Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,212,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 3,805,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.4 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.66.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

