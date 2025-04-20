Freysa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.97 Million (FAI)

Freysa (FAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Freysa token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freysa has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freysa has a market capitalization of $120.97 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84,422.52 or 1.00332770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,062.15 or 0.99904478 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai.

Buying and Selling Freysa

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.01502298 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,754,963.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freysa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freysa using one of the exchanges listed above.

