Forum Financial Management LP Has $813,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.