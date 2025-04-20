Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $48.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

