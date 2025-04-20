Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fortescue Stock Performance

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 122,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

