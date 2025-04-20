First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,970. This trade represents a 21.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FTHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 47,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.