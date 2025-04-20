FB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLA) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

FB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 21st. FB Bancorp had issued 19,837,500 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $198,375,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

FB Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FBLA opened at $10.60 on Friday. FB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

FB Bancorp Company Profile

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

