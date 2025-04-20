EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,189 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.36% of EVERTEC worth $117,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in EVERTEC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,250.05. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,791.45. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.